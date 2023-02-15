DP asks government to bring back Anti-Homosexuality Bill 

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Democratic Party (DP) asked the government to bring back the Uganda Anti-Homosexuality Bill if it is serious about fighting the vice in the country.

The remarks come at the time when schools are opening for the first term amidst the heated debates about homosexuality which has since taken shape across all corners of the country as people devise suggestions on how to protect the children against the vice.

Debates have already taken place on the floor of Parliament amid reports about sexual minorities gaining ground in schools.

Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has since directed the Education Committee to investigate schools suspected of encouraging LGBTQ rights. She told committee members to look into social media stories about gays in which a teacher is transferred from one school to another because of being gay.

Speaking to the media in Kampala on Tuesday, Ismail Kiirya the Uganda Young Democrats (UYD) president who was speaking on behalf of the party, said homosexuality remains illegal in Uganda, despite a 2016 court ruling that found the 2014 Uganda Anti-Homosexuality Act invalid on procedural grounds.