Dozens of NUP supporters detained at Wandegeya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 25 supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP), including two Members of Parliament, are detained at Wandegeya Police Station on various charges. Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed that MPs Derrick Nyeko (Makindye East) and Muwadda Nkunyingi (Kyadondo East) were among those arrested during Monday’s clashes at the NUP offices in Makerere Kavule.

The clashes occurred as NUP supporters, led by NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) and other political leaders, were heading to a rally for Elias Nalukoola, the NUP candidate in the Kawempe North by-election.

The situation escalated into violence, with security forces deploying tear gas and physically assaulting some NUP supporters. This incident follows another earlier in the week when NUP supporters and their Kawempe North candidate, Erias Luyimbazi Nalukoola, were manhandled shortly after his nomination.

Police stated that the NUP supporters and leaders allegedly engaged in obstruction, malicious damage, and common nuisance, prompting police action.”The group, some dressed in red overalls and NUP-branded attire, blocked the road, disrupted traffic, and reportedly threw stones at road users. Despite repeated warnings from security personnel, they continued their activities, prompting intervention from police and other security agencies,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police also confirmed that several vehicles involved in the incident were impounded, and exhibits, including NUP-branded clothing and other items, were recovered. Investigations are ongoing at Wandegeya Police Station. Owoyesigyire added that the case file is being prepared for submission to the Resident State Attorney for legal guidance, and the suspects will be taken to court.

“We urge all members of the public to maintain peace and use lawful means of expression. Additionally, we have noted reports circulating on social media alleging that some of the arrested individuals have died, which is not true,” he said.

However, NUP General Secretary David Lewis Lubongoya stated that several supporters were violently arrested, with others suffering serious injuries.

Police have urged those who were reportedly brutalized to come forward and report the matter.

“We would like to categorically state that no deaths have been registered. However, if anyone has been a victim of alleged brutality, as claimed on social media, we encourage them to report to the relevant authorities so that the matter can be thoroughly investigated,” Owoyesigyire noted.

******

URN