Dominate Conference: I&M Bank hosts thousands at women’s empowerment event

Kampala, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | The Dominate Conference 2025, powered by I&M Bank Uganda, drew a capacity crowd to the Kampala Serena Hotel on Saturday, April 12th. Organized by Manuela Mulondo, the event aims to empower women in their personal and professional lives.

The conference that brought together women from different walks of life, featured a strong panel of accomplished women leaders who shared thought-provoking discussions on faith, purpose, and personal development.

One of the key panelists was Sylvia Mulinge- the MTN Uganda CEO, who spoke about the importance of acknowledging God in the workplace, urging professionals not to shy away from glorifying Him in spaces of influence.

“When leadership is rooted in righteousness, it lifts everyone up. Take God with you into every decision, every meeting, and every challenge, because with Him by your side, nothing is impossible,” she said.

Mulinge also shared how her love for her work shaped her mindset, which ultimately determined her success. She urged women to reject worldly standards, reminding them that rejection is often just God’s way of preparing them for something greater.

In her presentation, Hope Kemigisha- a social entrepreneur, outlined six essential steps for stepping into one’s divine assignment, focusing on identity, readiness, resourcefulness, and the power of declaration. She encouraged the women to refuse to settle for the ordinary, reminding them to build valuable networks that can support and elevate them.

Kemigisha also stressed the importance of reading, learning, and growing. “Knowledge,” she said, “positions you for elevation,” and continuous growth is the key to unlocking greater opportunities.

Purity Wako, a transformational coach, highlighted the importance of treating the body as a vessel for greatness. She urged the attendees to take a hard look at their surroundings, both online and offline, and let go of relationships that don’t contribute positively to their growth. By doing so, she explained, they can create space for what truly supports their well-being and success.

Dr. Eunice Adubango, a practicing civil engineer and lecturer, encouraged attendees to tap into their full potential, by embracing learning and reasoning. She drew a powerful comparison of the brain, to the earth— terming it as a complex network full of systems and endless possibilities.

“But if we neglect it, its power fades away,” she said, adding that nurturing our minds through continuous learning keeps us strong and capable of achieving great things.

Manuela Mulondo concluded the discussions with an inspiring message about becoming a “360 Woman,” urging women to find true wholeness in God, and fully embrace their unique purpose.

“Perhaps it’s not that God has failed you, but rather that you haven’t fully understood or surrendered to him yet,” she said. She encouraged the women to evaluate their relationship with God and align themselves more deeply with His purpose for them.

I&M Bank Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications- Annette Nakiyaga, reiterated the bank’s commitment to supporting women-focused initiatives that foster empowerment, purpose, and financial independence.

“When women are empowered, they find the strength to face challenges and the courage to lift others up. Empowered women inspire change, not just for themselves, but for their families, communities, and the world around them. When women rise, we all rise,” Nakiyaga said.

The event, which had Aquafina, MTN, and Liberty Uganda as other partners, was capped by networking sessions, where attendees connected, shared experiences, and built relationships to support their future growth.