Doctors in Gulu rally residents to embrace Covid-19 vaccine

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health workers in Gulu district are rallying the community to embrace the AstraZeneca vaccine.

This follows fears from some of the residents and leaders demanding explanations why some countries were suspending the AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clotting allegations.

The doctors include Dr Eminton Odong Ayella, the medical director of St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor, Dr Paska Apiyo, the in-charge of Gulu Covid-19 treatment centre at Gulu Regional Hospital and Dr Emmanuel Ocen, the Gulu field coordinator of World Health Organization-WHO.

They were among the first frontline workers who took the jab on Tuesday during the launch of the vaccination exercise held at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital to demonstrate confidence in the vaccines approved by WHO.

Dr Odong says health workers had to come first to show an example to the general public to embrace the exercise. He rubbished misinformation making rounds on social media about the vaccines, saying the vaccines underwent all the required standard tests before approval.

Grace Anena, the assistant Gulu District Health Officer and the Focal Point Person for Expanded Program for Immunization said Gulu registered a total of 2,144 health workers from both government and privately owned health facilities that will receive the vaccines.

Anena explains that the health workers to be vaccinated include nurses, medical officers, doctors, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, and midwives from hospitals and health centers both government and privately aided among others.

However, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Betty Aol Ocan argues that the government through the Ministry of Health should not rubbish fears being raised by the people. She asserts that the government-backed by WHO should build confidence by demystifying the allegations.

But Tom Oree, the Deputy Resident City Commissioner says the government should be trusted given her commitment to contain the spread of the virus and that these vaccines will wipe the virus once and for all. He appealed to the general public to embrace the vaccination exercise since it is to protect them against the virus.

Bishop Janani Loum, the coordinator Expanded Program for Immunization in Acholi sub region says the team is rallying health workers in Kitgum, Pader, Agago, Amuru, and Nwoya to embrace the exercise.

Gulu received a total of 4,750 doses of the vaccines from the Ministry of Health. It is part of 964,000 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines Uganda received from COVAX facility and the government of India on March 5th and 7th respectively.

Gulu becomes the third district to roll out the vaccination exercise in Acholi sub region following Lamwo and Omoro. According to the Ministry of Health, the complete dosage requires two doses of 0.5mls of the vaccine given within two months.

URN