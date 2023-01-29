Djokovic wins record 10th Aussie open title

Sunday , January 29 2023
The Independent January 29, 2023 SPORTS Leave a comment

Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia.  (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Melboure, Aust ralia | XINHUA | Novak Djokovic has beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the men’s  Australian Open title for a record-extending 10th time. Djokovic’s win sees him equal Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 Grand Slams won by a male tennis player.

A  day earlier, fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus fought back from a set down to defeat reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina to win the Australian Open women’s singles title on Saturday.

In a nerve-jangling final, Sabalenka overcame the gallant 22nd seed 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to record her first Grand Slam triumph.

It capped a spectacular tournament for Sabalenka, who hadn’t dropped a set before the final, while Rybakina of Kazakhstan was unable to add a Grand Slam title to last year’s Wimbledon crown. ■

 

