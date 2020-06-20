Distribution of gov’t face masks underway in Busia district

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The distribution of government face masks is underway in Busia district.

The distribution is in line with a commitment by President Yoweri Museveni to provide free reusable masks to all Ugandans aged six years and above, as a pre-condition for lifting COVID-19 restrictions. According to the President, the distribution was planned to start from the border districts, which are more prone to the virus than the rest of the country.

Busia district, which shares a common border with Kenya, will have over 305,000 face masks distributed to the population of over 325,723 in 63 parishes, 16 sub-counties, two town councils and 569 villages. The distribution started today, Friday.

State Minister for General Duties Robinah Nabbanja emphasized that every person will be expected to wear a face mask while in public places, and cautioned the task force committee together with security to enforce the directive and ensure that coronavirus disease is kept at bay.

Busia Resident District Commissioner-RDC Capt. Chris Mike Okiria said that the district was overwhelmed with demands for face masks from residents who could not afford to buy them.

Busia district Chairperson Geoffrey Wandera lauded the government for considering poor residents who could not afford to buy the face masks to protect themselves against coronavirus disease.

Busia Municipality village chairman George Barasa said that they had started registering complaints from concerned residents over the delayed distribution of face masks.

Residents said that they have been anxiously waiting for the masks and now they ensure they use them to protect themselves against the disease.

