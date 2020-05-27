Distribution of face masks to start next week in border districts

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government will start free distribution of face masks next week.

Robinah Nabanja, the State Minister of health for General duties says the distribution will be done in phases starting in the border districts and then roll out to other parts of the country.

Last week while announcing measures of easing the lockdown, President Museveni said that the government will provide free reusable masks to all Ugandans aged six years and above.

The President said that the masks will be distributed through the Local government system; from the district, down to the villages.

Meeting District Health officers-DHOs and Resident District Commissioners-RDCs from Hoima, Kikuube, Kiryandongo, Masindi and Buliisa districts at Hoima Regional Referral hospital on Tuesday, Nabanja says the government has come up with two types of masks which include the surgical masks used by health workers and the reusable fabric masks that will be used by members of the public.

Dr Jessica Nsungwa, the Commissioner Health services in charge of Reproductive Maternal and Child Health in the Ministry of health asked districts to update and come up with a comprehensive COVID-19 response plans to manage the spread of the disease.

Dr Nsungwa too cautions health officials and members of the public to ensure that they strictly follow other guidelines like social distancing while in public.

Dr, Peter Mukobi, the Director Hoima Regional Referral hospital tasked government to allocate more COVID-19 treatment equipment to the hospital’s Treatment Unit. He said that the facility is running out of some of the crucial medical supplies meant for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Dr Joseph Ruyonga, the Hoima District Health Officer-DHO told the minister that the COVID-19 Surveillance team faces hardships tracing for contacts of COVID-19 patients.

*******

URN