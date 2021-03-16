Displaced by floods, now nomadic Butiaba HCIII to vacates school for new refuge

Buliisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in Buliisa district are considering relocating Butiaba Health Center III to Butiaba Sub county Headquarters.

The Health facility was in October last year submerged by floods rising from the Lake Albert water levels. As a result, health services at the health facility were then relocated to Butiaba Primary school as pupils were still home due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

The floods submerged staff quarters, maternity, male and female wards, store and the Outpatient Department-OPD among other facilities within the of the health center.

Also submerged are all roads leading the health facility making it hard for patients to access it or those inside to leave.

The health center receives 200 patients a day on average including those from the DR Congo who cross over to receive appropriate medical attention.

Now following the resumption of candidate classes and the semi candidates, the health officials attached to the health facility are finding it hard to share the facility with the pupils and patients.

Dr. Nelson Naisye, the Buliisa District Health Officer-DHO told Uganda Radio Network on Tuesday that they are considering relocating the health facility to Butiaba Sub county Headquarters in two weeks time.

Naisye says they have already contacted the sub-County leadership who he says accepted that the health facility be relocated there since it is more spacious.

Joanita Nakityo, the Buliisa Chief Administrative officer-CAO says the health workers, teachers, patients and pupils can not share the same facility adding that it is risky for the pupils.

She says as they wait for government to construct a new health facility, the health facility and the health workers will be accommodated at the sub county headquarters as per the agreement reached with the sub county leaders so that pupils at Butiaba primary school can go on with their studies undisturbed.

Mugenyi Malitabu, the Butiaba sub county LC3 Chairperson says they have secured another place where the sub county staff will be accommodated as the health facility is being relocated at the sub county headquarters.

John Rugongeza, a resident of Butiaba landing site says the idea to relocate the health facility is a unique one.

He says currently there is no privacy at Butiaba Primary school where the health facility is operating from since pupils, teachers, patients and the Health workers are sharing the same bathrooms, toilets and other facilities among others.

URN