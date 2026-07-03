Dimension Data rebrands to NTT DATA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Technology services provider, Dimension Data Uganda has rebranded to NTT DATA, aligning its local operations with the global technology group as demand rises for artificial intelligence, cloud computing and cybersecurity services in Uganda’s expanding digital economy.

The change, announced June 25, brings the Ugandan business fully under the NTT DATA brand and expands its service offering to include AI, cloud, networking, cybersecurity and managed IT services aimed at corporate and public sector clients.

The company said the rebrand strengthens its ability to support enterprises navigating rapid digital change and modernisation pressures.

“The move to NTT DATA will help us deliver broader technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses in Uganda,” said Euniah Nyandieka, Country Manager of NTT DATA Uganda.

“By combining our strong local expertise with NTT DATA’s global capabilities, we can help organisations accelerate digital transformation with secure, scalable and AI-driven technologies that improve operational efficiency, resilience and long-term growth,” she said.

Uganda’s digital economy has been expanding steadily, supported by rising mobile and internet penetration, growth in digital financial services, and increased government investment in e-services. Sectors including banking, telecoms, healthcare, education and manufacturing are increasingly adopting digital infrastructure.

At the same time, companies are under pressure to replace legacy systems, improve cybersecurity posture and integrate AI tools to remain competitive and improve service delivery.

Nyandieka said the rebrand reflects a broader strategic shift beyond branding.

“This marks an important milestone for our business in Uganda and reflects both how far we have come and where we are going,” she said.

“As NTT DATA, we are strengthening our commitment to clients and partners by combining deep local market understanding with broader global capabilities, stronger innovation ecosystems and advanced technical expertise to help organisations accelerate their digital transformation journeys.”

The company said access to NTT DATA’s global ecosystem will help Ugandan firms adopt advanced technologies faster and improve competitiveness as digital adoption deepens across the economy.

The rebrand is part of NTT DATA’s global strategy to position itself as an integrated services provider focused on AI, cloud and cybersecurity-led transformation.