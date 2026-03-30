Digitaltalk Journalist Mukose arrested after radio talk show

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Security operatives on Sunday arrested Digitaltalk Media journalist Arnold Anthony Mukose, one of the petitioners in the recently nullified Computer Misuse Act 2022, on unspecified charges. Mukose was picked up shortly after appearing on a political talk show on 90.8 Metro FM, located on Martin Road in Old Kampala.

Witnesses said plain-clothed operatives grabbed him as he exited the radio station and forced him into a waiting vehicle before driving off. “They were in a van outside the premises, on the road. As he was leaving the radio station gate, about five men jumped out, grabbed him, and pushed him into the vehicle. He tried to ask who they were, where they were taking him, and why, but they only said they were security personnel. They drove off at breakneck speed,” a witness said.

Mukose’s lawyer, Kato Tumusiime, said operatives from the Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force (JATT) later took him to his home in Lukuli-Nanganda, where they conducted a search and seized electronic devices, including a laptop and phones. “They moved him around town and later detained him at Old Kampala Police Station. But no charge has been placed against him; they only said they’ve opened a general inquiry against him,” Tumusiime said.

Mukose is among human rights activists, lawyers, and journalists whose petition led to the nullification of the Computer Misuse (Amendment) Act 2022 earlier this month. He has also hosted opposition figure Dr Col. Kiiza Besigye on several political talk shows on Digitaltalk Media platforms. Tumusiime linked the arrest to Mukose’s role in the petition and his continued criticism of the law.

“I strongly believe it’s related to that. That’s why the only things they took from his house were communications gadgets. I know they’re still looking for other charges they can bring, because at the moment they can’t use the nullified law,” he stated. Neither the police nor any security agency had issued an official statement on the arrest by the time of filing this story.

The Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) condemned the arrest, describing it as an attack on press freedom and journalist safety. “We demand the unconditional release of Mukose Anthony and call on the relevant authorities to explain his abduction. We also urge security agencies to uphold the rule of law and protect journalists’ rights and safety,” the UJA said in a statement.

On the 17th of this month, the Constitutional Court nullified the Computer Misuse (Amendment) Act 2022, ruling that it had been passed without the required parliamentary quorum and in violation of the Constitution. The Attorney General subsequently suspended enforcement of the affected provisions.