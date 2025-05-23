dfcu partners with World Navi on Vehicle Financing offer

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | dfcu Bank has announced a strategic partnership with World Navi Company Limited, a prominent Japan-based motor vehicle dealership, introducing a groundbreaking Vehicle and Asset Financing solution. This initiative is designed to make car ownership in Uganda more accessible, reliable, and affordable for both individuals and businesses.

The launch took place at dfcu Bank’s headquarters in Nakasero on May 15 and marked the beginning of a new chapter for customers aiming to import high-quality vehicles from Japan with confidence and convenience. The financing solution features tailor-made packages that cater to the full range of dfcu’s clientele, including Corporate & Investment Banking, Commercial, Enterprise, and Personal Banking customers.

Yoshifumi Sawada, President of World Navi, underscored the company’s unwavering dedication to quality and transparency.

“We ensure strict inspection of vehicles before they leave Japan,” he said, “We are talking about luxurious and commercial cars for both high-end and low-end clients.”

He acknowledged Ugandans often face challenges when purchasing vehicles online, such as receiving damaged units or cars that do not match the advertised specifications. Sawada assured that with World Navi, each vehicle undergoes comprehensive diagnostic inspections in Japan to verify mechanical soundness, enabling customers to take ownership with confidence and peace of mind.

Gloria Ssuuna Namutebi, dfcu Bank’s senior manager – Vehicle & Asset Finance, noted that the bank is strengthening its leadership in asset financing by forming partnerships that deliver practical solutions. She explained that the collaboration with World Navi provides both vehicle loan and leasing options tailored to suit a diverse range of customers. These offerings are designed with flexibility in mind, aligning with Uganda’s economic conditions to serve both personal and commercial needs.

Mathias Jumba, Head of Integrated Channels at dfcu Bank, revealed that full vehicle financing will be available with competitive interest rates starting at just 17% per annum.

Each financed vehicle comes with a three-month engine and transmission warranty provided by World Navi. Comprehensive insurance is also included, starting at 2.8%, offering additional security for customers. Repayment terms are designed to be flexible and accommodating: up to seven years for brand new vehicles, up to five years for pre-conditioned vehicles, and up to four years for vehicles aged between six and fifteen years.