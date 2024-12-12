Dexta Daps to make Ugandan debut for Noise Nation experience

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dexta Daps is promising an unforgettable experience for Ugandans at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Saturday December 14th. Anticipation was high from both the artist and his Ugandan audience as Dexta Daps touched down on Wednesday ahead of his concert.

In today’s press conference at Noni Vie, Dexta Daps expressed his excitement for his first visit to Africa saying, “I feel energized to finally set foot in motherland. It’s been all love since I touched down and on Saturday, I will be giving a performance to return the energy I have received so far.”

On arrival, the artist was greeted by a convoy of SafeBoda riders, dancers, rollerbladers and flag-bearers who made their way to and from the Airport. This first- ever Noise Nation experience aims to capture the essence of Ugandan culture in all its colour, flavour and energy. Speaking at today’s press conference, Justin Agaba said,

“Noise Nation is a celebration of Uganda’s rich heritage and innovation so what better way to do it than with our bold new flavours of Bell Citrus and Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger.”

Uganda Breweries has partnered with Swangz Avenue and House of DJs to bring the Jamaican superstar to Africa for the first time in the Noise Nation concert experience. The partnership is powered by Uganda Breweries’ brands, Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger plus Bell Citrus.

The Lugogo Cricket Oval will be a feast for the senses with captivating art installations, food stalls and a thrilling fashion spectacle. Agaba added that Uganda Breweries is excited to support this unique flavourful experience with multiple immersive experiential tents set up and options for drinks that pair perfectly with the mouthwatering food options of the day.

The stage will also come alive with electrifying performances in a lineup that includes the Swangz Avenue All Stars like Elijah Kitaka, Winnie Nwangi, Azawi, Vinka, Zafaran, Ava Peace, Zagazilions, Nutty Neithan, John Blaq, Dax Vibes and Doule Black all set to perform.

Tickets are still on sale via FlexiPay app, Mobile Money (*291#), and Quicket.com. Standard admission starts at UGX 200,000 with flash sales and giveaways still ongoing in the build-up to the groundbreaking Noise Nation concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Saturday.