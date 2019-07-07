Detectives resolve to work in police uniforms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police detectives have resolved to wear the general police uniform, saying they don’t have money to buy plain clothes. This is one of the resolutions arrived at during the five day retreat for Regional, District and Division commanders Criminal Investigations Commanders-CID at the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) in Kibuli, Kampala.

The Policy Advisory Committee (PAC) Secretary, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Richard Lutalo, says the detectives unanimously resolved to wear police uniforms much as the nature of their work calls for plain clothes. According to Lutalo, the detectives noted that they have for long been demanding for money to buy civilian clothes in vain.

Police detectives, world over use plain clothes so as to mingle easily in the public so as to gather information without easy detection. The detectives numbering 348 from the ranks of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to Senior Commissioners, noted that the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola has repeatedly asked them to appear smart yet they can’t afford nice clothes.

The detectives reportedly argued that to meet the standards of smartness their top leadership would wish them to have is very expensive. They therefore resolved to wear police uniforms whether in office or during investigations until the police leadership avails them money for purchasing clothes.

To prove their determination, the CID commanders dressed in Khaki uniform throughout the retreat and vowed to continue with the same dress code even when they return to their respective work stations. The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Major Gen Muzeyi Sabiiti, who presided over the closure of the retreat, said he was happy with the resolution of the CID commanders.

He said police officers should always be smart regardless of their positions and ranks. Sabiiti added that it is appropriate for CID officers to wear uniforms until funds for plain clothes are availed other than appear in a way that undermines the police image.

Among the 12 orders, IGP Ochola issued on the day he took over police leadership in March last year, was banning indecent dressing and shabby appearances by officers. Sabiiti also castigated CID commanders who spend a lot of time on things that neither add them value nor the police force.

He tasked commanders to keep records of officers at their respective stations that will be used as a basis of promoting junior officers who have exhibited commitment to work.

*****

URN