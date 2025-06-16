Detained Bukwo LCV chairperson picks NRM forms

Bukwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Julius Chelimo, the Bukwo District Chairperson who is on remand on charges of aggravated human trafficking and aggravated defilement, has expressed interest in retaining his seat.

On Saturday, Chelimo’s brother, Kennedy Kwemoi, picked up the expression of interest forms on behalf of his brother.

According to Kwemoi, Chelimo’s lawyer informed him that Chelimo is eligible to contest since he is still a suspect until proven guilty.

Chelimo has been in prison since his arrest in November 2022, accused of trafficking and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl who was a student in one of the schools in the Sebei region. The crime allegedly took place in various locations in Mbale, Bukwo, Kapchorwa, and Budaka districts.

According to court records, the victim, who was living with her elder sister at the time of the incident, attended Chepkwesta Primary School in Bukwo District, from where Chelimo allegedly developed a sexual relationship with her and used the victim’s uncle to lure her.

After several failed attempts, the uncle eventually persuaded the victim to meet Chelimo, promising her financial benefits. The prosecution alleges that the victim was taken to the home of another co-accused, Felix Chelimo, where she met the politician. Court records suggest that Chelimo engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim multiple times, using false promises of marriage and a better life in Kampala.

Chelimo will be challenging for the party flag against the acting chairperson, Marisa Chepetegei, Tom Kwom Chesol, the former Resident District Commissioner, Kapchorwa, Fred Fokop Soyekwo, Peter Kongei Mandos, Esther Soet Cherop, Siwa Tom Chekwel and Alex Bomet Chericha.

****

URN