Desert locusts disrupt business in Soroti town

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Businesses came to a standstill in Soroti town this morning as residents had sight of desert locusts’ invasion in town for the very first time. Many people abandoned their shops, offices and all other activities to have a glimpse of the migratory insects.

Desert locusts that invaded Uganda over two weeks ago through Karamoja have been seen mostly in rural areas. But this morning, the insects invaded Soroti, the biggest town in Teso, sending many residents in disarray.

The locusts had spent a night in Asuret sub-county after invading Awoja waters, located at the border between Soroti and Ngora on Monday evening. Early this morning, the army helicopter and the aircraft spraying desert locusts confronted the insects, making them to spread from Asuret, through Pamba Ward in Western Division to all other divisions in Soroti Municipality.

Almost all children in different schools, together with their teachers abandoned lessons and spread to different directions to chase after the locusts. The hilarious atmosphere lasted more than one hour.

At Faith Christian School in Pamba, the children climbed trees, threw stones, ran and jumped throughout the compound after seeing locusts. They chased them from their mango trees and followed them to the fence of their school with excitement.

Florence Maleka, the school headteacher says the locusts’ invasion left pupils very excited and curious. Some pupils had captured locusts with the intention of taking them home to their parents.

Max Emailuk, a pupil of Faith Christian School says he is going to share the experience of locusts’ invasion with his family and friends.

A swarm invaded Soroti Army Barracks and took refuge in the bushy compound and trees surrounding the area. The infestation attracted many road onlookers, who insinuated that the insects had attacked their attackers.

At Fr. Hilders Primary School, the teachers had to pick sticks to chase children back to class. Mary Nantege, a teacher in the school told URN that much as the children made noise, the insects settled in all the trees at school.

It is the second time desert locusts are crossing through Pamba ward. The first entry had a small swarm to flew to Kamuda direction. The insects were received by bangs, screams and hooting around town.

One of the residents in Mutukula villages decided to bang iron sheets with her son to protect her compound from the migratory insects. She said that she wouldn’t sit and watch the locusts destroy her compound.

URN