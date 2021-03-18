Deputy speaker’s race: Bukedi MPs ask Oboth Oboth to do more consultions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bukedi Parliamentary Caucus has asked the West Budama South Member of Parliament, Jacob Oboth Oboth to do more consultations before he seeks their endorsement to run for the position of Deputy Speaker of parliament.

This was resolved in a meeting held in the member’s lounge at parliament on Wednesday attended by the 12 of the 31 legislators from Bukedi region, which comprises Tororo, Busia, Budaka, Kibuku, Butaleja and Pallisa districts. Led by Julius Maganda the East African Affairs State Minister and Sami-Bugwe County MP, the legislators asked Oboth Oboth to do aggressive consultations before they can endorse his candidature as a team.

According to Maganda, they advised Oboth Oboth to dialogue with other interested parties like Fox Odoi who has also expressed interest in the position of Deputy Speaker race and also comes from the region. Maganda also says that they have tasked Oboth Oboth to get support from other regions since Bukedi alone with 31 MPs is not enough to guarantee him victory.

Jacob Oboth Oboth confirmed what transpired in the meeting, saying that the caucus has asked him to increase his visibility.

Oboth Oboth has also sought support from the Legal and Parliamentary Committee, which he leads ahead of the May 2021 elections. In total, eight MPs have expressed interest to run for the position of Deputy Speaker. They area Bukedea Woman MP, Anita Among, Kampala Central MP, Muhammad Nsereko, Ruhinda North MP, Thomas Tayebwa, Gomba West MP, Robinah Rwakojo and Lwemiyaga County MP, Theodore Ssekikubo. The others are West Budama South MPO, Jacob Oboth-Oboth, Fox Odoi, the West Budama North East and the Chua West County MP, Okin PP Ojara.

