Deputy Speaker Tayebwa unveils Kayoola EVS 2025 at National Science Week

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | It was an electrifying moment for Uganda today when Kiira Motors Corporation handed over a Kayoola EVS 2025 unit to the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) at the grand closing ceremony of the National Science Week 2025 in Kololo.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa was on hand for the unveiling of the Kayoola EVS 2025, a masterpiece from Kiira Motors Corporation that stands as a resounding testament to Uganda’s burgeoning capability to design, engineer, and produce world-class electric vehicles.

According to Kiira Motors engineers, the vehicle is a meticulously crafted solution tailored for the vibrant rhythm of African cities. It boasts of a remarkable range of up to 350 kilometers, a spacious 56-seat passenger capacity, and a suite of modern amenities including Wi-Fi, HVAC, USB-charging ports, ECAS, CCTV, and an inclusive design ensuring comfort and accessibility for all.

marked an electrifying moment for Uganda, igniting a new era in our nation’s Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) journey. At the grand closing ceremony of National Science Week 2025, we have unleashed a powerful symbol of African ingenuity and our unwavering commitment to a sustainable future.

“The Kayoola EVS 2025 is a moving declaration of innovation, resilience, and the sheer power of homegrown solutions, said Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Dr. Monica Musenero, who was joined by the Chief Executive Officer of Kiira Motors Corporation, Paul Isaac Musasizi at the unveiling.

“The handover is is a profound statement. It signifies the seamless integration of green mobility into Uganda’s critical aviation infrastructure, solidifying our pledge to drastically reduce carbon emissions and elevate service delivery at our nation’s vital gateways. Furthermore, this handover embodies the crucial confidence public institutions are placing in our high-tech, domestically produced innovations, a vital step in cultivating a robust local market for electric vehicles and propelling the technological advancements essential for our economic transformation.”

Chief guest Deputy Speaker Tayebwa remarked that for the Global South, the momentous occasion reverberates far beyond Uganda’s borders.

“It unequivocally affirms that the African continent is not merely a consumer of imported technologies but a dynamic creator of high-tech, transformative solutions. The Kayoola EVS 2025 epitomizes the aspirations of a continent steadfast in its resolve to leapfrog into a cleaner, smarter, and more inclusive future for all.”