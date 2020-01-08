Deputy IGP tasks Telecom operators to explain multiple sim card registration

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Stephen Muzeyi Sabiiti, has held a meeting with telecom operators over the fraudulent sim card registration process, which is allegedly aiding crime.

Sabiiti, accompanied by police’s Information Communication Technology –ICT expert, said for a long time police have noticed that the customer care lines of telecom companies end up being received at police counters.

Police said upon taking a close assessment, they noticed that telecom operators had incorporated police toll lines into their systems a reason police would receive calls of people inquiring about their networks of their sim cards.

Deputy Police Spokesperson, Polly Namaye, confirmed that the meeting was held on Tuesday at Uganda Communication Commission –UCC where telecom operators were informed that police inquiry and toll lines were being congested by calls meant to be received by telecom companies’ service desks.

“The DIGP Maj Gen Sabiiti led a team of Police officers to meet telecom operators and officials from Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) over incidents of unlawful multiple sim card registration that may facilitate crime in different parts of the country,” Namaye said.

Namaye added that the meeting resolved that all telecom companies should put in place mechanisms to close monitor registration of sim cards as to protect customers’ data from being misused.

Police said one of its task team was also put in place to review ways in which sim cards registration can further be enhanced to promote safety and security of users and the general public.

“Another task team was formed to steer the process of decongesting the 999 emergency systems of unnecessary or false callers to ensure faster and more accurate response by the Police in emergency situations,” Namaye said.

Sabiiti’s meeting was attended by UCC Managing Director, Eng Godfrey Mutabazi. Telecom operators that attended the meeting came from communication service providers among others MTN, Airtel, Africell, and Smile.

Airtel mouthpiece referred Uganda Radio Network –URN to UCC spokesperson whose known contacts could not go through.

URN