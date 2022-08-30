Denmark says to boost green power supplies to rest of Europe

Copenhagen, Denmark | Xinhua | Denmark will expand the capacity of a renewable energy island in the Baltic Sea to secure more power links to Germany and the rest of Europe, the Danish energy ministry said on Monday.

The Energy Island of Bornholm, an offshore energy hub approximately 169 kilometers southeast of Copenhagen, is expected to boost its capacity from 2 to 3 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, enough to meet the needs of either 3.3 million Danish or 4.5 million German households, said the ministry in a press release.

The ministry also announced that Denmark and Germany have reached a political agreement for the construction of a cable from the energy island to Germany, so that “power can be sent from the energy island directly to the German grid and on to the rest of Europe.”

The agreement with Germany is a new type of cooperation in which the costs and benefits of the energy island are shared equally by the parties, it said.

“The green power from Energy Island Bornholm will supplement national power production and reduce our dependence on importing fossil energy,” said German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck.

“With such projects, concluded with our European partners, we achieve two goals at the same time: European energy security and climate neutrality,” he added. ■