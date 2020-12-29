Delayed trial of Mumbere, royal guards irks Rwenzururu prime minister

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Prime Minister of Rwenzururu Kingdom, Joseph Kule says that the delayed trial of Rwenzururu King, Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere and his royal guards is an infringement on their right to vote in next year’s general elections.

Kule argues that for the past four years, the suspects have been eagerly waiting for justice and it is unfortunate that as the rest of Ugandans will be electing their leaders, the accused will be left out.

Mumbere was dragged to court together with his Prime Minister Johnson Tembo Kitsumbire and 161 royal guards and remanded to Luzira prisons in November 2016 on 41 counts including treason, terrorism, murder, attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

The charges stem from the Kasese clashes on November 26th and 27th, 2016, which claimed the lives of several police officers and royal guards.

Speaking at Jinja High Court where the trial of Mumbere again failed to kick off on Monday, Kule says that he had expected the court to have a speedy trial where some of the accused persons would be released on bail and cleared to participate in the elections, but since the case has been adjourned, the accused will not have an opportunity to elect leaders of their choice.

Kule stresses that all the suspects were screened for bail application but it is disappointing that the trial was adjourned to next year.

He adds that having the accused persons return to the community is a statement to symbolize justice for all the affected families and would create a harmonious electoral process with eligible voters freely participating in the polling exercise without fear of reprimand for the choices made.

On Monday, the Jinja High Court Deputy Registrar, Fred Waninda adjourned the matter to January 20th. He said that the trial judge, Justice Eva Luswata is on leave.

Mumbere, Kitsumbire and six juveniles were granted bail in 2017 though denied access to districts of Kasese, Bundibugyo and Kabarole for fear of interfering with the investigations. The other suspects are being detained in different prisons including Kirinya in Jinja and Luzira in Kampala.

In August, the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga asked the government to explain why the International Crimes Division of the High Court has not tried Mumbere and his royal guards nearly four years after their arrest.

URN