Delayed funding could affect 2021 elections-Byabakama

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has said that further delay to allocate money for elections may affect the electoral process.

The call was made on Thursday by the Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, chairperson Electoral Commission who presented the 2020/2021 national budget framework paper to the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

According to Byabakama, EC requires 518.944 billion shillings for the 2021 elections. He says government has so far allocated 140 billion shillings for voter registration, verification among others.

Byabakama said as part of their unfunded and underfunded priorities include printing of ballot papers, dispatch of polling kits and welfare for polling day officials.

He says the other things that will be affected include money for field supervision of polling activities and payment to polling day officials during presidential, parliamentary and local government elections.

The Electoral Commission is also seeking for 11 billion shillings to finance the recruitment of staff in the new 23 new districts and enhance staff salary.

They also seek 72 billion shillings to purchase and partition new offices to pave way for the Jinja flyover.

Sam Rwakoojo, Secretary Electoral Commission highlighted some of the achievements the Commission registered including conducting six elections in new districts, holding nine by-elections, conducting LC1 and women councils, conducting elections for Arua, Sheema and Busia district chairperson.

URN