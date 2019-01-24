Defence Ministry seeks sh70 billion for LDU operations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Defense and Veteran Affairs Ministry is seeking more than Shillings 70 billion to handle Local Defense Unit (LDU) operations.

The Veteran Affairs State Minister, Bright Rwamirama disclosed this while appearing before the Defense Committee of Parliament Wednesday to present their 2019/2020 financial year budget frame work paper.

He explained that they need Shillings 9.25 billion for the salaries of the LDUs, Shillings 14 billion for uniforms and Shillings 49.3 billion for food and deployment around Kampala.

Rwamirama said the money is to cater for LDUs who are currently undergoing training.

The Ministry is also seeking an additional Shillings 12bn to for the reserve force mobilization and training. The LDUs and Reserve force will beef up security in the country.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni called for the deployment of 24,000 Local Defense Unit-LDU personnel to fight urban crime in Kampala and Wakiso districts.

Rwamirama also said the Defense Ministry budget for the 2019 Financial year of Shillings 1.84 trillion is short of Shillings 123 billion, saying it will affect a lot of work.