Declining cattle numbers worry Luwero leaders

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Luwero District leaders have blamed the decline in the number of cattle reared in the district on limited land and rampant theft.

According to the National Livestock Census report released in 2024, the number of cattle kept in Luwero district declined to 56,423 from 79,790 heads of cattle reported in the 2008 Livestock Census report. The report further indicated that indigenous cattle declined from 72,380 in 2008 to 43,358 in 2010.

The report indicated that currently there are 10,650 households keeping cattle (18.6% of all households keeping animals), from 15,570 households that owned cattle in 2008.

The goats also registered a decline in numbers from 68,527 goats in 2008 to 67,562 goats as per the latest census conducted in 2021.

The report reveals that the number of pigs has instead increased from 59,040 in 2008 to 96,278 pigs in 2021. The Census revealed that 22,840 households (40% of households of all keeping animals, atleast have pigs).

Dr. Andrew Makubuya Kidda, the Luwero District Production, explained that the decline in the number of cattle is due to limited land as a result of rapid urbanisation and competing enterprises.

Makubuya said that, unlike other animals, cattle need large pieces of land for growing pasture and rearing, which is no longer available, hence discouraging people from participating in the enterprise.

Makubuya instead said that people have opted to engage in pig rearing, which doesn’t need much land and has quicker returns than cattle.

David Kalungi, the Secretary for Production, said that hundreds of hectares of land have been converted into growing pineapples, maize, and other crops, making it difficult for farmers to get areas for growing pastures as well as rearing animals.

Kalungi said that although they have encouraged people to embrace intensive cattle farming practices, many residents are still unable to raise the necessary funds to look after the animals.

Erastus Kibirango, the LCV Chairman of Luwero District, stated that, apart from limited land, the area is plagued by rampant cattle thefts, which have demoralised farmers.

Kibirango says that many people have been plunged into poverty after losing their cattle, which were a key source of income.

Kibirango asked the local police station to ensure they fight the crime to save the residents and districts from losing income.

In 2024, Police in Luwero registered 91 cases of cattle theft, leaving owners crying foul due to the loss of their incomes.

As the number of cattle declines, one cattle market located in Kamira sub-county remains operational, which also depends on animals sourced from Nakaseke and Nakasongola districts.

Livingstone Kategeya, a cattle keeper in Kamira sub-county, said that due to the decline, prices of cattle and their products have significantly increased.

Kategeya said that a 100-kilogram cow that used to sell at 1,000,000 shillings at the farm gate is now at 1,500,000 shillings, and a kilogram of its meat is sold at 16,000 shillings in the village markets.

Both farmers and local leaders are now advocating for intensive farming, which can enable them to rear many cattle on limited pieces of land.

***

URN