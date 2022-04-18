Deadly U.S. mass shootings in past two years

Gun violence in the United States is aggravating

Washington, U.S. | Xinhua | Three mass shootings over the weekend have again underscored that the recurrent problem of gun violence in the United States is aggravating.

Over 22,000 people have died or been injured due to gun-related incidents in the United States this year, according to a database run by the nonprofit research group Gun Violence Archive. The following is some of the bloodiest mass shootings in the United States over the past two years:

— Early Sunday morning, two minors died and eight more people were injured after shots were fired at a house party with as many as 200 people in attendance in Pittsburgh, a major city in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania.

— In the state of South Carolina, two separate mass shootings on Saturday afternoon and early Sunday have left at least 23 people injured in total.

— During April 8-11 this year, at least 18 people were shot, with at least five of them killed, in New Orleans, the largest city in the southern U.S. state Louisiana within 72 hours, tying the record for the last 10 years.

— On April 3 this year, the Sacramento Police Department confirmed that six adults were killed and 12 other people were injured in a mass shooting in the capital city of California.

— On Feb. 28 this year, five people, including three children, were killed after a man opened fire in a church near Arden Fair mall in Sacramento.

— On Sept. 5, 2021, four people, including an infant, were killed in Lakeland, southeastern U.S. state Florida, according to local media reports.

— On July 25, 2021, Five people, including a policeman and a suspect, were killed in a shooting incident in Wasco, a small city located in central California of the United States, local authorities said.

— On May 26, 2021, nine people were killed and at least another injured after a shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority yard north of downtown San Jose in the U.S. state of California, according to local authorities.

— On May 9, 2021, six adults were killed when a suspect opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado Springs, a city in U.S. state of Colorado, police said, adding the suspect took his own life on scene.

— On April 29, 2021, two deputies and three other people including a suspected gunman were shot dead after a lengthy standoff at a residence in southeastern U.S. state of North Carolina, authorities said.

— On April 15, 2021, eight people were killed and multiple people suffered gunshot wounds that required hospitalization after a shooting at a FedEx facility on the southwest side of Indianapolis, the capital of the U.S. Midwest state Indiana.

— On March 22, 2021, ten people, including one police officer, were killed in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, police said.

— On March 16, 2021, eight people were killed and another one was injured in three shooting incidents in the metropolitan area of Atlanta, Georgia.

— On Feb. 2, 2021, five children and an adult were killed in a shooting in Muskogee, Oklahoma, local police said.

— On June 6, 2020, a shooting at a child’s birthday party in Northern California’s Vallejo left two women dead and three people injured.

— On June 5, 2020, seven people were killed in the southern U.S. state of Alabama in an overnight shooting, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a series of tweets.

— On Feb. 26, 2020, seven people, including the shooter, were killed in a shooting on a company campus in Milwaukee in the U.S. state of Wisconsin, local media reported.

*****

Xinhua