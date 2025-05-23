Day of drama in court, Besigye’s lawyers storm out in protest

According to the lawyers led by Erias Lukwago, they were only ready to proceed on instructions to make a mandatory bail application for the accused persons, who they say has clocked six months on remand without trial. The lawyers had only been told to appear in court following a production warrant served to them on Thursday, a day after proceedings had been pushed to May 29th, 2025.
They said they had not been served with a letter or any application in order for them to prepare accordingly. They said they did not know the exact reason why they had come to court. Accordingly, they asked the court to refer proceedings in the High Court for it to determine what they described as repressive gimmicks by the prosecution to proceed when they have not been served and, in the absence of the lead lawyer, Martha Karua.
The court presided over by the Chief Magistrate Christine Nantege, a third judicial officer to preside over the matter since February when it came to court, said she found no basis as to why she should send the file to the High Court.
She dismissed the prayers and asked the lawyers to wait and first hear what Prosecution’s Richard Birivimbuka and Joseph Kyomuhendo who are all chief state attorneys, wanted to tell the court.
But at this point, Besigye said that Karua has a special role to play in this case and that she was in Uganda and at court on Wednesday, but the court indicated that its diary was full. He said he was not ready to proceed without Karua.
Immediately, Lukwago asked the court for permission to get out of the proceedings since they didn’t have instructions for matters beyond a mandatory bail application. Followed by lawyer Eron Kiiza, the group then walked out of the proceedings together with the hundreds of Besigye’s supporters and relatives of the accused persons.
Besigye then asked if it was fair for the court to proceed without his lawyers, who had stormed out.
Nantege again advised Besigye to first listen to what Biruvimbuka wanted to do today before complaining. Besigye then kept quiet.
The magistrate at this point indicated that the court was not going to proceed in the absence of Besigye’s lawyers. She then adjourned the proceedings to May 29th, the date that had been fixed earlier.
They were unhappy and grabbed Turinawe’s phone. The other supporters intervened to rescue Ingrid’s phone.
What followed was an exchange of heavy punches and kicks between the suspected operatives and Besigye’s supporters. Several people were injured, and some were arrested.
Paul Kisule, one of the Mobilizers of PFF, was seriously injured as blood was seen oozing out of his mouth. Other people have also been badly injured, but most of those involved in the fighting were taken outside the court and arrested by the counterterrorism officers. Their identities are yet to be obtained.
Two days ago, two people, including Umar Katongole, a Councillor from Kira Division, were arrested from the same court premises and whisked away in a drone. They were released later at night, but with injuries.
On April 22, Besigye and Lutale filed a second bail application last month after Justice Rosette Kania dismissed their first request on April 11, 2025, citing a high risk of interference with investigations and the seriousness of the treason charges.
In the fresh application, which has not yet been heard by the High Court, the duo emphasized their permanent residences, Besigye in Kasangati and Lutale in Ssabagabo, and their willingness to comply with bail conditions.
The two have now spent over 180 days in custody on treason and misprision of treason charges.
Prosecutors allege that, while in Geneva, Athens, Nairobi, and Kampala, the suspects sought firearms, logistics, and funding to overthrow the Ugandan government.