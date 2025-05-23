Day of drama in court, Besigye’s lawyers storm out in protest

According to the lawyers led by Erias Lukwago, they were only ready to proceed on instructions to make a mandatory bail application for the accused persons, who they say has clocked six months on remand without trial. The lawyers had only been told to appear in court following a production warrant served to them on Thursday, a day after proceedings had been pushed to May 29th, 2025.

Lawyers representing the jailed opposition politician Dr. Kizza Besigye, Obeid Lutale and Captain Denis Oola have walked out of the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court protesting the lack of instructions to proceed without their head, Martha Karua. They argued they did not know why they had been suddenly called to court.

Lukwago asked the magistrate to take charge of her court without any harassment and persecution from the state operatives. He also reported that before today’s session, there was a major scuffle in the court as security operatives were unleashing terror and brutality against law-abiding citizens.

They said they had not been served with a letter or any application in order for them to prepare accordingly. They said they did not know the exact reason why they had come to court. Accordingly, they asked the court to refer proceedings in the High Court for it to determine what they described as repressive gimmicks by the prosecution to proceed when they have not been served and, in the absence of the lead lawyer, Martha Karua.

The court presided over by the Chief Magistrate Christine Nantege, a third judicial officer to preside over the matter since February when it came to court, said she found no basis as to why she should send the file to the High Court.

She dismissed the prayers and asked the lawyers to wait and first hear what Prosecution’s Richard Birivimbuka and Joseph Kyomuhendo who are all chief state attorneys, wanted to tell the court.

But at this point, Besigye said that Karua has a special role to play in this case and that she was in Uganda and at court on Wednesday, but the court indicated that its diary was full. He said he was not ready to proceed without Karua.

Immediately, Lukwago asked the court for permission to get out of the proceedings since they didn’t have instructions for matters beyond a mandatory bail application. Followed by lawyer Eron Kiiza, the group then walked out of the proceedings together with the hundreds of Besigye’s supporters and relatives of the accused persons.

Besigye then asked if it was fair for the court to proceed without his lawyers, who had stormed out.

Nantege again advised Besigye to first listen to what Biruvimbuka wanted to do today before complaining. Besigye then kept quiet.