David Kabanda nominated in NRM primaries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Secretary General of the Patriotic League of Uganda, David Kabanda, has been nominated to contest for the NRM party flag in Kasambya Constituency, Mubende District.

The Patriotic League of Uganda, where Kabanda serves as Secretary General, is a pressure group led by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba—the Chief of Defence Forces and son of President Museveni. The group pledges allegiance to President Museveni, who also chairs the NRM party.

Reflecting on the previous elections, Kabanda noted that he emerged victorious in a highly competitive race involving eight contenders. He now observes that the current race appears less competitive, which he believes may work in his favor. Kabanda explained that he delayed submitting his nomination form because he was consulting with constituents on whether to seek a second term. He emphasized that although he made few promises during his initial campaign, he has delivered significant results, choosing to let his work speak for itself. He expressed optimism about achieving even more in the future.

Kabanda also praised President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s Parish Development Model, though he suggested that the strategy needs revision. He argued that population disparities among villages mean that some areas require more financial support than others.

Meanwhile, MP Isaac Ssejoba has been nominated for a fourth term as the NRM flag bearer for the Bukoto Midwest parliamentary seat. Having served for a total of 15 years in different terms, Ssejoba stated that there are still critical gaps in his constituency. He plans to focus on infrastructure development, particularly the improvement of roads that become impassable during the rainy season due to swampy conditions.

He noted that ongoing efforts to raise and reinforce these roads with murram have shown promising results. Ssejoba also emphasized the need for improved health services, highlighting the importance of establishing separate wards for men and women. He raised concerns about the lack of clean water, noting that he has already overseen the construction of more than 40 dams, with plans to continue until the government fully intervenes.

Rayan Kibeedi Mulindwa has also been nominated to contest for the NRM flag in the Koki Constituency parliamentary race.

He expressed concern over poor service delivery in the area, citing inadequate road infrastructure, limited access to quality education, and substandard health services. Mulindwa noted that a significant portion of the population remains uneducated, and access to basic services remains a major challenge.

In Nyabushozi Constituency, incumbent MP Wilson Kajwengye has also been nominated as he seeks to reclaim his seat. Earlier in the day, former Electoral Commission Spokesperson Jotham Taremwa was also nominated for the same position.

Other notable nominees include Hassan Bumali for Representative of People with Disabilities in Kampala District, and Hajji Abdul Kiyimba, who has been nominated to contest for Busiro East Constituency in Wakiso District.

Nominations for NRM parliamentary, district, and city mayoral flag bearers are still ongoing. The exercise will close on June 30, 2025, and elections are scheduled for July 16, 2025.

URN