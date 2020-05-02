Danish Govt gives sh6bn COVID-19 support to Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Danish Government has offered sh6 billion (14,500,000 Danish Kronner) to support Uganda’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two grants, 10 million DKK for WHO and 4.5 million DKK for UNFPA, aim at supporting Government of Uganda’s efforts towards the emergency response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Uganda and ensuring that Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) services are observed during and in the aftermath of COVID-19.

The grant shall be administered through two partners, World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Offices in Uganda, and was handed over April 30 by Danish Ambassador to Uganda, Nicolaj A. Hejberg Peterse. Both grants shall be implemented in close partnership with the Ministry of Health and the local government officials in the respective districts.

“Government of Denmark appreciates the strategic yet effective measures taken by the Government of Uganda in curbing and managing the COVID19 Pandemic and the donations extended to partners; WHO and UNFPA are meant to further support the Government of Uganda’s agenda and to ensure that the good efforts are further strengthened,” said Ambassador Nicolaj.

Since the announcement of COVID 19 as a global pandemic on 30 January 2020, WHO Country office in Uganda started working closely and in partnership with Ministry of Health (MOH) to minimise the spread of COVID-19 in Uganda and to manage the cases reported.

Therefore, the funds extended to the World Health Organisation will facilitate the organisation in their close collaboration with the MoH Uganda, to mobilize and mount an effective emergency response to avert the spread of COVID-19. The grant to WHO is in response to the financing gaps identified in ensuring effective and timely implementation of appropriate response.

The grant to UNFPA aims at facilitating access to health services that has become more challenging, given the current measures introduced in response to COVID-19 pandemic.

The limitations in transportation of patients and health care staff have hindered access to health services. Partners on the ground have reported instances of women giving birth on the way, others not accessing antenatal and other reproductive health services due the restricted transport measures.

This grant therefore will enable UNFPA to further provide integrated quality Sexual and Reproductive Health services while also contributing to the prevention of COVID-19 transmission among health workers and the general population in the 10 target districts in West Nile and Northern Uganda. UNFPA will closely work with local governments and partners on the ground to implement this grant.