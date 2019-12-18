D-DAY: Impeachment vote set for Wednesday as Trump rages

Washington, United States | AFP | President Donald Trump faces becoming only the third US leader ever to be impeached on Wednesday with the House of Representatives set for a historic vote that would trigger his trial in the Senate.

On the morning of the vote, Trump once again insisted that he had done “nothing wrong,” following the release of a letter in which he likened the proceedings to an “attempted coup” and a witch trial.

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing,” Trump tweeted.

The day before, Trump had sent an extraordinarily angry six-page letter to Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the Democratic-led House of Representatives, warning that “history will judge you harshly.”

The letter came just minutes before Pelosi announced the Wednesday House vote.

“The House of Representatives will exercise one of the most solemn powers granted to us by the Constitution as we vote to approve two articles of impeachment against the president of the United States,” Pelosi said in a letter to Democratic colleagues on Tuesday.

“During this very prayerful moment in our nation’s history, we must honor our oath to support and defend our constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic,” she added.

– Frustration and fury –

Trump is accused of attempting to force Ukraine into investigating a main 2020 reelection rival, Joe Biden.

He is also accused of obstructing Congress by refusing to cooperate with the impeachment investigation, barring staff from testifying and holding back documentary evidence.

The two articles of impeachment are certain to pass in the House, where Democrats hold a firm majority.

That will send the case to the Senate, where a trial of Trump is expected to open in January, and his acquittal is equally expected, given the Republicans’ control there.

Even with that likely outcome, Trump poured out his frustration and fury in the letter to Pelosi, defending his record and attacking Democrats.

The letter accused the veteran Democratic politician of “breaking your allegiance to the Constitution” and “declaring open war on American Democracy.”

It repeated his claim that the entire case against him is a “hoax” and a “colossal injustice,” and said Democrats were being driven in impeachment “by your most deranged and radical representatives of the far left.”