CSO’s re-ignite Black Monday campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Civil Society Organizations have re-launched the Black Monday campaign with a call to citizens to take on the fight against corruption.

The organizations; Action Aid, Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU) Uganda Medical Association, National NGO Forum, among others yesterday set off to launch campaign at Action Aid offices in Kansanga, dressed in black t-shirts.

The campaign first launched in 2012 had slowed down. However, the organizers say that the reasons that led to the slowdown have been addressed and that the campaign is returning with a thump. It will involve dressing in black every Monday as well as identifying and talking against the corrupt.

Speaking at the launch of the the event, former Ethics Minister Maria Matembe, said that the government does not have the political will to fight corruption as it seeks more to consolidate power. She says Uganda is experiencing massive forms of corruption like embezzlement, fraud through complexities in the budget among others.

Matembe added that while she was doing some work with NGOs, she established that many of them were shrouded in corruption and cautioned them against the practice.

Xavier Ejoyi, the Country Director Action aid says corruption is reaching unprecedented levels as citizens massage the problem and put their faith on the corrupt to fight it. He adds that Action Aid is providing a platform for Ugandans to say no to the vice.

Father Gaetano Batanyenda of the Kitanga Catholic Parish demanded that the government should account to Ugandans on defective drugs in the health facilities, and that Ministers of Health and officials involved should be held responsible. He says for example those who let the defective Life Guard condoms through should be fired.

Robert Byamugisha Kakuru, an official from, Kick Corruption out of Uganda, an Organisation operating from western Uganda, says it is time for all Ugandans to show solidarity with the black Monday crusade. He says Resident District Commissioners in the region should not for instance stop them from protesting against corruption but join them.

