CSOs condemn unregulated disposal of used condoms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Civil Society Organizations-CSOs in Hoima are up in arms against lodges and bars for allegedly disposing off used condoms in the open.

Robina Tibakanya, the coordinator of National Community of Women Living with HIV/AIDS-NACWOLA notes that lodges and bars dump used condoms in the open where they are picked up by minors thinking they are balloons.

She wants local leaders to enact a by-law compelling condom users, bar and lodge owners to put in place proper condom disposal systems.

Kenneth Kumire, the Executive Director Communication for Health Uganda, says poor condom disposal is not only a health risk but also affects the environment since condoms don’t decompose.

Hebert Wendera, the Head of programs Child Rights Empowerment and Development Organization –CEDO, says they plan to sensitize the public on how to utilize and dispose condoms.

He however calls on the bar and lodge proprietors in the district to ensure proper disposal of used condoms.

The activists were speaking during an advocacy training aimed at engaging local governments on how to increase financing and forecasting of family planning commodities, STI and HIV screening kits and training of health workers organized by Child Rights Empowerment and Development Organization-CEDO in Hoima town.

*****

URN