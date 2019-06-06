CSBAG applauds gov’t on budget transparency

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group-CSBAG has applauded government’s open engagements with the public on the issues of budget accountability.

Speaking at the Budget Week exhibition by government Ministries Departments and Agencies at Kololo airstrip, CSBAG Executive Director Julius Mukunda said they were proud that government is providing more space where ordinary people can go and ask for answers from MDAs of their choice.

This move he says has propelled Uganda’s continental standing in budget transparency to second only to South Africa, according to Open Budget Index, 2017.

Budget transparency refers to the ease with which citizens can access information about revenue from the government and provide feedback.

The Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija said gone were the days when the National budget was a secret between the President and Ministry of finance.

He said now citizens know about allocations to different sectors before the budget is read.

The Private Sector Foundation of Uganda Executive Director Gideon Bagawa said the country that does not involve its people is doomed to fail in implementation.

Ian Rumanyika, Uganda Revenue Authority-URA manager for public and corporate affairs said the tax body had realized revenue increase through involving the people.

He said if some people know where their money is spent, they were likely to pay tax more willingly.

The budget week exhibition closes on Friday.

URN