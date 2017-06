CRICKET: Kohli turns off social media ahead of Pakistan clash

London, United Kingdom | AFP | India skipper Virat Kohli admitted Saturday that he is steering clear of social media ahead of Sunday’s high-profile Champions Trophy final against bitter rivals Pakistan.

Kohli, one of the superstars of world cricket, commands almost 16 million followers on Twitter and 14 million on Instagram.

However, he is aware of the potential pitfalls of social media when India tackle Pakistan in cricket.

“The biggest thing is to stay off social media,” Kohli said at the Oval on the eve of the big game.

“If you’re too distracted listening to too many suggestions or players or criticism, then you can’t focus on what you need to think as a sportsman first to be able to lead the team and then help the others in the team as well.

“The more relaxed you stay in these situations it’s a good thing, because it helps you take better decisions when you are composed and calm mentally.”