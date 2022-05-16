Crested Cranes intensify preparations ahead of CECAFA championship

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Crested Cranes team has intensified preparations ahead of the regional CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship 2022.

The championship which will attract eight teams will take place at the FUFA technical centre in Njeru between June 1-11th, 2022.

Uganda has been placed in Group A alongside Rwanda, Burundi and Djibouti. Coach George William Lutalo’s side will open their campaign with a match against Rwanda on June 1st.

Lutalo told Uganda Radio Network (URN) that the team has stepped up preparations to raise their fitness levels. The team is currently camping at Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi and have double training sessions everyday at Quality Primary school playground in Kisaasi and MTN Omondi stadium.

Hasifa Nasuuna, one of the team’s key players told URN that their performance has improved since they entered residential camp.

Another forward Sandra Nabweteme said the team is ready to battle and win the Championship. She believes that the event will be a good start in their quest for the continental glory.

Speaking about the group, coach Lutalo said they are capable of reaching the knockout stage.

Both Uganda and Burundi will use the regional competition to prepare ahead of the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2022 that will take place in Morocco in July.

URN