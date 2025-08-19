Cranes rally to hold Bafana, book historic CHAN quarters place

Uganda 3 South Africa 3

Kampala, Uganda | FUFA MEDIA | The long wait is finally over. Uganda Cranes have written a new chapter in their football history, qualifying for the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) quarterfinals for the very first time after a pulsating 3-3 draw with South Africa at a fully packed Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Monday night.

Heading into the Group C decider, the Cranes needed just a point to book their place in the last eight, while South Africa required nothing less than victory. What unfolded under the floodlights was a rollercoaster of emotions, drama, and unforgettable moments that will live long in Ugandan football folklore.

South Africa started on the front foot, with Wayde Jooste and Keagan Dolly tormenting Uganda’s backline, but the Cranes stood firm. The first real chance for Uganda came in the 14th minute when Karim Watambala tested goalkeeper Samukelo Xulu, who denied him with a fine save.

The breakthrough came in the 31st minute after a swift counterattack led by Reagan Mpande, who teed up Patrick Kakande to deliver a precise ball for Ssemugabi to slot home, igniting deafening celebrations inside Namboole.

The tide, however, shifted in the second half. South Africa equalized in the 52nd minute through Ramahlwe Mphahlele, with VAR confirming the goal. Moments later, Thabiso Kutulema struck to put Bafana Bafana ahead 2-1. Uganda responded by introducing Ivan Ahimbisibwe, whose energy revitalized the attack.

But South Africa weren’t done. In the 78th minute, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo converted from a Keagan Dolly assist to make it 3-1, and Ugandan hearts began to sink.

Yet, the Cranes refused to bow out. In the 86th minute, Ahimbisibwe was fouled inside the box, and Allan Okello coolly slotted home from the spot to pull one back. With the crowd roaring them on and eight minutes of added time on the board, Uganda piled on the pressure.

Deep into stoppage time, VAR intervened once again, awarding Uganda another penalty. This time, captain Torach stepped up with nerves of steel, converting to level the game at 3-3 and sending Namboole into absolute pandemonium.

The Cranes held their ground in the dying minutes, securing the crucial point that took them to seven points, finishing as Group C leaders ahead of Algeria, Niger, and South Africa.

After six previous failed attempts, Uganda Cranes finally broke the jinx, storming into the CHAN quarterfinals for the first time in history — in the most dramatic fashion possible.

*****

SOURCE: FUFA.COM