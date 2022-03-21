COVID: Finance to release Sh3Bn for clinical trials of Ivermectin

President Yoweri Museveni has directed the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to release sh3.024 billion to facilitate research on the use of Ivermectin prophylaxis in the treatment of COVID-19 infection.

Last year, the President tasked the Uganda People’s Defense Forces – UPDF medical team to research on the use Ivermectin prophylaxis in the treatment of COVID-19 infection on sick soldiers and it was found to have benefits especially in high risk population.

“The team needs to carry out a well-designed randomized controlled study to evaluate the dozing and scheduling of Ivermectin . The findings will inform policy and guide on Ivermectin prophylaxis’ effectiveness in the treatment of COVID-19,” read the President’s letter.

Further, Museveni’s letter dated 22nd February, 2022 to the Finance Minister Matia Kasaija added that, “To be able to carry out the studies, the team requires shillings 3,024,150,500. I am, therefore, directing that you avail the funds to the team to complete the trials.”

According to the President, the UPDF team undertook the initial clinical trials of Ivermectin prophylaxis in the treatment of the contagion together with Makerere University College of Health Sciences.

Prophylactic Ivermectin is a broad spectrum anti-parasitic agent, included in the World Health Organization – WHO essential medicines lists for treatment of several parasitic diseases such as onchocerciasis (river blindness), and scabies among others.

Research findings by WHO demonstrated different mechanisms of action suggesting efficacy in prophylaxis combined with the known safety profile that potentially protect from Covid-19 infection and related comorbidities.

The latest statistics from the Ministry of Health reveals that as of 17 March 2022, indicates 68 new confirmed cases of the virus. Since March 2020, up to 163,635 confirmed cumulative cases with 3,595 death recorded.