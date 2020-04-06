COVID-19: Uganda’s confirmed cases up to 52

🔹 April 5 – 4 new cases – TOTAL 52

🔸 April 4 – 0 new cases – TOTAL 48

🔹 April 3 – 3 new cases – TOTAL 48

🔸 April 2 – 1 new case – TOTAL 45

🔹 March 31 – 11 new – TOTAL 44

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health registered four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 52.

The four cases on Sunday were part of 300 samples tested. Some of the samples were from quarantine centers taken before people under institutional quarantine are released.

After the confirmation, Minister of Health Dr. Jane Aceng again urged Ugandans to “stay home and safe” in order to stop the spread of the pandemic.

“Out of 300 samples tested today, 4 are positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 52 in the country. Let us stay home and stay safe,” she said.

According to the health ministry, the testing of suspected cases has helped stop the spread of the disease. So far, over 2,900 samples have been tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute.

Reports from the ministry shows that all confirmed cases are stable and receiving treatment at Mulago National Referral Hospital, Hoima, Adjumani and Entebbe General hospitals. So far Uganda has not reported any cases of recovered or dead patients.

The news of the four patients comes at a time when the country is entering its second week of a 14 day total lock-down aimed minimizing the spread of the disease as the ministry tries to locate over 2000 travelers. Whether the new cases will lead to an extension of the lockdown is unclear as of now.

URN