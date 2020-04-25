COVID-19: Uganda COVID-19 cases now at 75

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One new COVID-19 case has been confirmed today by the Uganda Virus Research Institute, bringing Uganda’s load to 75 cases.

The new case is a 43-year-old Ugandan truck driver who entered the country through the Malaba border crossing from Kenya.

This is the 18th truck driver who was tested positive for the disease. Yesterday, the health ministry recorded it’s largest case of 11 truck drivers who tested positive. All the truck drivers that have tested positive have been identified through mandatory testing at all border points.

The test was part of 1,116 samples that were tested yesterday at UVRI. The high number of truck drivers has been a cause of public debate with many Ugandans proposing for the closure of borders on many social media sites.

In neighboring the countries like Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda , over 150 confirmed cases have been reported.

President Yoweri Museveni however has since ruled out closing the borders. The national COVID-19 Task Force is trying to find away forward to dealing with the situation according to the ministry of health spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyoona.

