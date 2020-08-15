COVID-19: Uganda announces 49 new cases as deaths rise to 13

The 49 new cases as follows:

🔺37 alerts

✳ 17 from Kampala

✳ 2 from Wakiso

✳14 from Namisindwa

✳1 from Kiryandongo

✳ 2 from Mbarara & Lamwo

🔺6 contacts to previously confirmed cases:

✳ 1 from Bushenyi

✳ 5 from Kampala

🔺 4 returnees:

✳ 3 from Saudi Arabia

✳ 1 from USA

🔺 2 truck drivers

*****

🔺 1 death (total now 13)

*******

🔺19 foreign truck drivers sent back

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda today confirmed 49 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to a record 60 in two days following yesterday’s previous highest of 32. The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 1,434.

Uganda also registered one COVID-19 death, bringing the total to 13 so far.

According to the Ministry of Health, the deceased is a 50 year old Ugandan male,resident of Kiryandongo who presented with COVID like signs and symptoms.

Seventeen of the new cases are from the Kampala Metropolitan Area that is turning out to be a hot-spot.