Friday , May 15 2020
Covid-19 Image

COVID-19: Truck drivers hit highest figure of 21

The Independent May 14, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, The News Today Leave a comment

A truck driver wearing a protective facemask as a measure to fight against the spread of the COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus), drives from Kenya to Uganda and prepares to pass the bordering city of Malaba, on April 29, 2020.

UPDATE UGANDA
🔸 21 new cases (truck drivers)
✳ 67,171 UG Tests done
✳ 160 Confirmed cases
✳ 63 Recoveries
✳ 0 deaths

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has just confirmed the country’s highest number of COVID-19 positive tests in a day – 21 of them, all truck drivers.

This is the third time in a week that a high figure is confirmed on a single day for Uganda. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 160.

All 21 are truck drivers – Ugandans, Kenyans, Tanzanians and South Sudanese who arrived via Mutukula, Busia and Elegu borders. The previous highest, 13, was yesterday, and earlier on May 8th.

The only positive for the country from the results was that tests from the community for a fifth straight day registered no positive.

 

