Covid-19 positive truck driver intercepted in Mukono

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Health Ministry has intercepted the Ugandan truck driver who tested positive for the Corona virus disease-Covid19.

The fuso truck driver was intercepted on Saturday evening at a police check point at the Mukono-Jinja- Bugerere road junction on his way from Kampala to Mbale district.

He is part of the 13 Covid19 cases confirmed on Friday evening.

The Health Ministry Spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyona confirmed the development, saying there is no need for alarm.

A police detective told URN on condition of anonymity that they were able to trace for the truck driver using security cameras since he had submitted inaccurate telephone contacts.

Abubakar Mushiho, the Mukono Division Police Commander cautioned residents who are still insisting on using trucks to connect to their destinations to stop forthwith, saying they risk contracting the virus, which has claimed several lives globally.

He also appeals to truck drivers to comply with the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

******

URN