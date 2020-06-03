Covid-19 positive truck driver intercepted in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police have intercepted a COVID-19 positive truck driver in Kampala. The driver of the Fuso truck registration number UAR 119G was intercepted at Kobil fuel station near Bat Valley causing panic and fear among nearby traders and pump attendants.

He tested positive at Elegu border while returning from South Sudan but received a phone call about the results while in Kampala. Police were alerted and he was immediately discontinued as he headed to Bwaise to load other merchandise.

Several people who spoke to Uganda Radio Network on Wednesday afternoon as the Ministry of Health officials sprayed the truck expressed concern about the people who could have interacted with the driver.

Ibrahim Tomusange, a dealer in furniture said he could not believe that the driver was positive since the truck had been parked opposite his shop for several hours.

Moses Wanyama, the owner of the truck said his driver returned from South Sudan drove up to Masaka town where he loaded coffee bags and later offloaded them at Namanve industrial park along Kampala -Jinja road.

One Opio said none of them thought the truck driver could be positive. Opio also questioned how such a driver could drive from Elegu up to Kampala city centre without being intercepted.

Wanyama also wondered why it took the Ministry of Health several hours to know that the driver was positive yet they said results can be received within two hours. The driver was taken to Mulago hospital.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has increased to 507 after 18 samples tested positive for the infectious disease on Tuesday.

******

URN