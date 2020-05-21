COVID-19: Patients discharged from Gulu, Jinja hospitals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The first COVID-19 positive patients admitted at Gulu and Jinja referral hospitals have been discharged.

At Gulu hospital, a 41-year-old Ugandan male truck driver was admitted for treatment on May 1 after he was intercepted from Elegu border post.

Dr James Elima, the Director of Gulu Regional Referral Hospital revealed that the patient tested negative for the 14th-day mandatory period and also negative for the 24 and 72 hours test day.

Dr Elima adds that the patient is currently undergoing psycho-social support.

Currently, Gulu Regional Referral Hospital is treating a total of 14 COVID -19 patients. Twelve of these are at the health facility while two are in isolation centre at Gulu School of Clinical Officers in Laroo division in Gulu Municipality.

Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the Minister of State for Primary Health Care who was present during the discharge of the patient appealed to the masses to strictly follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health to avoid getting infected by the virus.

According to Dr Kaducu, the COVID -19 patients who are being discharged upon recovery and their families must undergo psycho-social therapy to avoid stigmatisation by their family members and the community.

At Jinja Hospital, the first COVID-19 positive patient was admitted on April 25. He was discharged today at noon.

Florence Tugumisirize, the hospital director says that administrators together with the Buikwe district COVID-19 taskforce members have sensitised members of the community where the recovered patient lives to ensure that he isn’t stigmatised after discharge.

Tugumisirize reveals that three patients are currently admitted at the isolation centre and are steadily responding to treatment.

Last evening, over 10 nurses laid down their tools and abandoned a patient inside the ambulance as they held a protest over delayed payment. However, Tugumisirize says that the in-charge of the isolation centre had exaggerated the amounts.

Meanwhile, Michael Mulowoza, the coordinator of the isolation centre says that the hospital management has resolved to rotate nurses regularly which he says will reduce their fatigue.

******

URN