COVID-19: Iganga baby transferred to Mulago

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An eight-month-old-baby, one of Uganda’s 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19, has been transferred to Mulago Hospital.

Ministry of Health in a statement today confirmed the baby is in stable condition, and was transferred together with its parents.

MOH also confirmed than none of the COVID-19 confirmed cases has died, as they are all in stable condition.

A total of 574 individuals who traveled from Dubai in the past two weeks have been identified. Currently 129 are in institutional quarantine, while another 40 tests were done for those showing symptoms. All 40 tests have turned negative.

A testing centre set up at Ward at Mulago for those who arrived recently from Dubai has meanwhile been overwhelmed by Ugandans who have flocked to be tested. Counselling is being offered to many.

Iganga baby

Experts believe that the baby picked the virus from the father, a one Ivan Kavuma, a resident of Nkono village in Iganga municipality who traveled back from Kisumu, Kenya early last week.

According to his relatives in Iganga, Kavuma initially fled from his home alongside two of his daughters and a house help upon learning that he was being sought.