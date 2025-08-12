Court sets August 22 to rule on Bobi Young’s bail application

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court in Kampala has scheduled August 22, 2025, to deliver its ruling on a bail application filed by Anthony Agaba, popularly known as Bobi Young, a supporter of the National Unity Platform (NUP) who has been held on remand for nearly a year without trial.

Agaba appeared before Criminal Division Judge Emmanuel Baguma on Monday, seeking mandatory bail due to prolonged detention without trial. Represented by lawyers led by George Musisi, Agaba revealed that he has spent over 200 days on remand since being charged before the now-defunct General Court Martial with unlawful possession of military items.

The prosecution, through the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), has yet to file a response to the bail application. Consequently, the court has set a timetable for the exchange of written submissions before issuing a final ruling. In his affidavit, Agaba stated he has never been formally informed of any charges nor presented before a competent court of record. He further confirmed that he has a fixed residence in Mutungo Zone 2, Nakawa Division, Kampala, where he was arrested.

He also presented three sureties within the court’s jurisdiction: Johnpaul Mpalanyi Lukwago, Member of Parliament for Kyotera County; Denis Sekabira, Member of Parliament for Katikamu South; and Ian Lwanga, a businessman residing in Mutungo Zone 2.

Agaba pledged not to interfere with ongoing investigations and committed to complying with all bail conditions the court may impose. This bail application follows a landmark Supreme Court ruling on January 31, which declared the trial of civilians in military courts unconstitutional.

The decision sparked calls from relatives and activists demanding the release of numerous detainees, especially NUP supporters and others held without trial after prosecution in military courts. Since then, NUP lawyers have filed several mandatory bail applications for detainees who have exceeded the constitutional 180-day limit on remand without trial.

The party’s Secretary General, David Lewis Rubongoya, affirmed their continued legal efforts to secure the release of members detained across the country.

