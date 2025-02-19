Court remands KCCA Deputy Lord Mayor, 4 others

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has remanded five women on charges of being a common nuisance.

They are: Kampala City Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura, Ingrid Turinawe, Faridah Nangonzi, Shadiya Namubiru and Phionah Kabayinza.

The group which was wearing blue and white T-shirts with inscriptions “Kill me but spare Besigye ” was arraigned before the Court presided over by Senior Principal Grade One Magistrate Winnie Nankya Jatiko and charged with one offense which they denied.

The Court heard that the five women on February 17th 2025 participated in an unauthorized procession on Ben Kiwanuka Street in Kampala, in a manner that would cause danger or inconvenience to traffic. They were arrested during a protest demanding the release of Dr. Kizza Besigye.

The duo, along with political activist Faridah Nangozi, was detained near Arua Park in downtown Kampala.

The women spent the night at Central Police Station in Kampala before their production in court on Tuesday.

They were remanded until February 25th 2025 to give the Prosecution time to verify the documents presented by the sureties shortly after applying for bail.

Their sureties included fellow supporters of Dr Kizza Besigye and those belonging to the Forum for Democratic Change Katonga faction.

