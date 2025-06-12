Court Petitioned over digital number plates, express penalty scheme

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A concerned citizen, Kagingo Muhammad Brutus, has petitioned the High Court seeking an interim injunction to halt the issuance of digital number plates and the collection of express traffic penalty fees. He argues that the company currently handling the process, Joint Stock Company Global Security, is fraudulent and non-existent in law.

In his application, Kagingo contends that Global Security was struck off the register of companies by the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) after it failed to file returns for over five years. He maintains that the company was not a legally registered entity at the time it was awarded the government contract to issue digital number plates.

Kagingo also claims that Global Security was never gazetted, as required by law, before commencing the collection of traffic-related fees. He links the ongoing public outcry over exorbitant traffic express penalties to the questionable legality of the company.

Further, Kagingo raises concerns over the security features of the digital number plates being issued, alleging that they lack crucial elements necessary to safeguard public interest.

He is now requesting that the High Court issue express orders to halt both the rollout of digital number plates and the collection of related express penalties until the court rules on the legality of Global Security’s operations.

In his petition, Kagingo also accuses the company of tax evasion, claiming that the receipts for traffic penalties are not reflected on the Uganda Revenue Authority’s Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing System (EFRIS), indicating a failure to remit VAT.

He further alleges a conflict of interest involving the Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, who is also a partner at K&K Advocates—the law firm representing Global Security. Kagingo argues that this dual role undermines public trust, as the chief legal advisor to the government is defending a company he believes is defrauding citizens.

The interim application came up for hearing on Wednesday before Deputy Registrar Simon Zirintusa Kintu. Representing the Attorney General, Mark Muwonge, alongside Richard Babigamba of K&K Advocates, raised preliminary objections. The respondents are seeking dismissal of the application with costs, arguing that Kagingo improperly listed the two directors of Global Security, Russian nationals Ivan Shkardan and Makhmutov Damir, as individual respondents.

They contended that Global Security is a registered legal entity capable of being sued in its name and that naming its directors as respondents was procedurally incorrect.

Registrar Zirintusa has scheduled the parties to file and exchange their written submissions, which will form the basis of his ruling on the interim application, set for July 10th, 2025.

On June 29th 2021, the minister in charge of security, Major General Jim Muhwezi addressed the nation and said that Cabinet had the day before approved the move to have all vehicles and motorcycles fitted with security tracking devices for them to be able to know where any motor vehicle is at any particular time.

The proposal was first made by President Yoweri Museveni in 2018 as he talked about his ten-point security master plan to combat rising urban criminality. This was after several murders of Muslim clerics and security and political officials.

But according to Minister Muhwezi, the devices shall require every motorist and motorcyclist to have electronic number plates with an electronic signaler in them to be incurred at the cost of every owner.

This 10 year project is to be handled by a Russian company called Global Systems LLC, which will take 70 percent of the money from penalties in the first two years, with the government pocketing 30 percent. In the fourth year, the two parties will share the revenue on a 50 percent each basis, and then the government will take 70 percent from the sixth year onward, while the contractor settles for 30 percent.

The Cabinet decision has since been challenged by many people in the High Court, including Lawyer Male Mabirizi and Lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde through his nonprofit organization.

