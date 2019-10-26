Court orders unconditional release of Makerere University students

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buganda Road Magistrates Court has ordered for the unconditional release of 46 Makerere University students who were arrested for protesting against 15 percent tuition increment.

Court presided over by the Acting Chief Magistrate Robert Mukanza issued the order on Friday following an exparte application filed by Human rights lawyer Eron Kiiza.

“It is hereby ordered that the applicants, students of Makerere University be unconditionally released and every police officer is directed to comply with this order”, reads the Magistrates order in part.

Kiiza contends that the students have been in police custody since October, 23rd without being presented in any courts of law.

On Wednesday, more than 100 students of Makerere University were arrested during protests against the 2018 University Council’s decision to increase tuition by 15 percent on all undergraduate programs every academic year.

The Policy to increase tuition came into effect following a recommendation by the 2017/2018 Guild leadership which voted in favour.

