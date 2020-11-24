Court orders MP Nabilah’s immediate release

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Jinja Grade One Magistrate Anne Kyomuhangi has ordered the immediate release of the Kampala City Woman Member of Parliament Nabilah Naggayi. Kyomuhangi ordered Nagayi’s release on grounds that she has been under illegal detention for more than 48 hours, which violates various constitutional rights.

In their joint application against the Attorney General, Jinja District Police Commander Officer-in-charge CID and OC Nalufenya, Naggayi’s lawyers note that Naggayi has been detained beyond the mandatory 48 hours without charge.

Naggayi, who is also the National Unity Platform-NUP Party Candidate for the Kampala Mayoral seat was arrested alongside nine others on Thursday night outside Nalufenya Police Station, Jinja City. They were demanding for the release of NUP presidential flag bearer, Robert Kyagulanyi.

Naggayi’s lawyers led by Shamim Malende had pitched camp at the Jinja Court waiting for their clients to be produced in vain.

They then applied for habeas corpus which was granted at around 5:30 pm however by7: 00pm, police had declined to implement the directive.

Malende told journalists that, her clients’ right to justice has been frustrated by police.

“We don’t know who to approach for now as police officers keep on tossing our clients with empty promises of producing them in court but they haven’t materialized,” she says.

Malende adds that all high ranking officers within the Kiira police region had declined to officially receive the court order.

However, the Kiira region police spokesperson, Abbey Ngako declined to comment on the matter arguing that, he hadn’t been briefed by his superiors.

********

URN