Court orders Bangirana out of office

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court Civil Division has ordered the Police Director in charge of Logistics, Godfrey Bangirana out of office.

Justice Henrietta Wolayo has also stopped Bangirana from drawing any salaries and emoluments from government until the conclusion of the main case in which UYD member, Isaac Maddo accuses him of wasting taxpayers’ money.

Justice Wolayo also ruled that Bangirana’s continued illegal stay in office puts the image of Uganda Police Force in disrepute and the money he continues to draw causes an irreparable damage to the taxpayers.

Maddo sought an interim injunction blocking the renewal of Bangirana’s contract, saying he has failed to answer a number of audit queries raised in the Auditor General’s report of 2018. Bangirana’s Directorate is being investigated on a number of issues including the expenditure of more than Shillings 10 billion on repairing a junk Police Helicopter.

The Directorate was also being investigated for inflating the cost of constructing Natete Police Station from Shillings 10 billion to more than Shillings 100 billion.

On Thursday the Attorney General defended the failure by Bangirana, the Director of Logistics to vacate office saying that according to Police Records, Bangirana is still doing Police work and is entitled to salary and other emoluments.

He further argued that there are higher chances for Bangirana’s contract being renewed by the Internal Affairs Ministry.

