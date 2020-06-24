Court of appeal commences hearing criminal cases in Mbarara

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Court of Appeal criminal session has opened at the High Court in Mbarara.

The one-month session which will be conducted via Zoom Technology will handle 40 cases and will be presided over by a panel of three judges; Justice Elizabeth Musoke, Justice Remmy Kasule and Justice Stephen Musota. Cases include 26 murder appeal cases, three aggravated robbery cases and three of rape.

The Acting Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, while opening the session on Tuesday at Mbarara High Court assured inmates that justice will be dispensed through the Zoom Technology.

Justice Musoke said the session was supposed to be in March but was halted following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Among the prominent cases is the murder of six people in Kiruhura district in 2013. Daniel Karuhanga and his employees; Timuzigu, Turyahabwe, Turyamureba, Ntwirenabo and Tumwine were hacked to death from their rooms at night. The assailants also stole the deceased’s vehicle and 12 million shillings.

In 2016, the High Court in Mbarara three people Mathew Mugoha, Amon Twabaje and James Asiimwe were sentenced to 81 years in jail for murder. However, they appealed against the ruling.

